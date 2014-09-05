FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Eastspring Investments names Meyer as product strategy and development head
September 5, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Eastspring Investments names Meyer as product strategy and development head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Eastspring Investments, the asset management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia, said it appointed Xavier Meyer as head of product strategy and development team and Bill Barbour as director of client portfolio management.

Meyer will be responsible for developing the company’s new product strategies in Asia, Europe and the United States.

He will be based in Singapore and will report to Michele Bang, who is the deputy chief executive.

Meyer previously worked with BNP Paribas Investment Partners, where he was head of product development and strategic marketing for Asia Pacific.

Barbour, also based in Singapore, will be responsible for providing client support to the global emerging markets, emerging Asia, Latam and EMEA equity strategies.

Barbour formerly worked with Deutsche Asset Management, where he was the investment specialist director for international equities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
