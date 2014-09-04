MOVES-Ecobank Transnational names Edward George group research head

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Inc, parent of independent pan-African banking group Ecobank, named Edward George as head of group research.

George, who was until recently head of Ecobank’s soft commodities research team, will be based in London.

He will lead an existing team of nine analysts in London and Africa.

Before joining Ecobank in 2011, George was a senior editor in the commodities and Africa departments at the Economist Intelligence Unit. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)