MOVES-European fund trade body elects Union's Schindler as president

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) on Monday said it had elected Union Investment executive board member Alexander Schindler as president, replacing BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Christian Dargnat.

Schindler, who was already a vice president and board member of the organisation, will serve a two-year term.

At the same time, EFAMA said on Monday its members had elected William Nott, chief executive of M&G Securities, as vice president.

“The far-reaching EU agenda, after the renewal of the mandates of both the European Parliament and European Commission last year, presents both a challenge and an opportunity for our industry and its role in the long-term growth and financing debate,” Schindler said.

Priorities for EFAMA over the next two years include promoting market-based financing of the economy and helping create a functioning Capital Markets Union, as well as ensuring a level regulatory playing field for investment products in the region.

In addition, EFAMA wants to help develop an EU-wide personal pension product and a “true single market for personal pensions as a solution for the current savings and long-term financing gaps in Europe”, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)