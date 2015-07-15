FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moves-Chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank resigns
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Moves-Chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank has resigned, the Islamic lender said on Wednesday. Mohamed Jamil Berro has resigned due to personal reasons after seven years with the bank, Al Hilal said in a statement. Sarie Asaad Arar is appointed acting group chief executive, the statement added. Arar, with 25 years of banking experience, currently holds the position of chief business officer at Al Hilal Bank. In January this year, Reuters reported Berro was leaving the bank due to personal reasons, citing a bank spokeswoman. The departure was later denied by the bank The sharia-compliant bank was founded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government and Berro joined as its first chief executive in February 2008. He was previously the global head for Jordan-based Arab Bank’s personal banking group. Prior to that Berro held senior positions at National Bank of Kuwait and Credit Agricole in Egypt. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Arnold)

