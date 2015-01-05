CORRECTED-MOVES-Abu Dhabi finance firm TNI says CFO resigns, replacement named

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The National Investor, a financial firm which began trading on Abu Dhabi’s second market in November, said on Monday it had appointed a new chief financial officer after the previous finance head resigned.

Rami Hurieh took over as director of finance effective from Jan. 4 after the departure of Jean Ayoub, TNI said in a bourse filing. It did not give a reason for Ayoub’s exit but said Hurieh had previously been deputy CFO of Saudi Arabia’s Al Jazira Capital.

TNI, along with Manazel Real Estate, became the first two companies to list on Abu Dhabi’s secondary market when they began trading in November. The platform allows companies, including the family-owned firms who dominate the United Arab Emirates’ business landscape, to trade their shares through the stock market but with a regulatory framework less stringent than a full listing. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)