MOVES-Evercore hires Andrews to energy group in Houston
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Evercore hires Andrews to energy group in Houston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Evercore has appointed David Andrews as a senior managing director in the advisory boutique’s energy group, working out of the firm’s Houston office.

Andrews has a wealth of experience in the oilfield services area, having started his career at Lehman Brothers before moving to Deutsche Bank, where until recently he was head of oilfield services coverage and a managing director.

Energy is one of Evercore’s strongest areas. The company has over 70 professionals based in Houston, Aberdeen, London, Mexico City and New York. Andrews will work on restructurings and debt and equity fundraisings as well as M&A. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

