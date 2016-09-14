FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Evercore hires Citi FIG banker Cotte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Evercore has hired Cyrille Cotte, a Citigroup director in the EMEA financial institutions group, as a managing director in the US firm's FIG business in London.

He will start in his new position later this month. His prime focus will be on advising insurers across the UK and Europe.

Previous clients include Aegon, Allianz, Axa, Fortis and Zurich. He has also advised insurers on the sale of pension liabilities to specialists such as Rothesay and Pension Insurance Corporation.

Before working at Citigroup, Cotte worked at Macquarie, Fox-Pitt, Kelton and Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

