FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Technology banker McBean joins Evercore from Greenhill-sources
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Technology banker McBean joins Evercore from Greenhill-sources

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Technology investment banker Courtney McBean has left Greenhill & Co Inc to join Evercore Partners Inc, according to people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

McBean will be a managing director in Evercore’s office based in Menlo Park starting next year, the people said, asking not to be named because the move has not been officially announced.

McBean, who had been at Greenhill since 2010, left the boutique advisory firm in the fall, the people added.

McBean, Greenhill and Evercore declined to comment.

At Greenhill in San Francisco, McBean advised technology companies on mergers, acquisitions, financing and capital raising, according to her LinkedIn page. Previously, McBean worked at Citigroup Inc for about five years and also worked as an attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.

Evercore has been bulking up its coverage of technology companies. In May, it hired investment banker Tom Stokes from Goldman Sachs to focus on semiconductors, electronics and industrial technology deals. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.