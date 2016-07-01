FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Montero to head Evercore's European real estate
July 1, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Montero to head Evercore's European real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - Evercore has appointed Federico Montero head of its European real estate portfolio solutions team.

He joins from Cushman & Wakefield, where he was a partner and head of loan sales in the surveyor's EMEA corporate finance division.

Montero's new team will advise institutions and others who want to sell non-core commercial property loans as well as associated debt advice. Montero has also worked at KPMG in a similar role, advising on loan sales.

His clients in the past have included state asset management agencies such as NAMA in Ireland and SAREB in Spain.

"We believe that this activity is a natural extension for our independent advisory business," said Andrew Sibbald, chief executive of European investment banking at Evercore.

Evercore estimates that 500bn of non-core real estate loans still need to be worked out across Europe. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)

