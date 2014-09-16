MOVES-Evercore hires Denis Bovin as senior adviser

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. boutique investment bank Evercore Partners has hired dealmaker Denis Bovin as a senior adviser focusing on technology, aerospace and defence, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bovin joins from Palimere Group, where he was chief executive and chairman. He was co-chairman and co-CEO of advisory firm Stone Key until earlier this year and prior to that occupied a number of senior roles at Bear Stearns, including vice chairman of investment banking.

Bovin set up Stone Key with former Bear Stearns colleague Michael Urfirer after leaving the bank in 2008. The two carved out a niche in the cyber security arena and helped broker high profile deals in the defence technology sector.

A Harvard graduate, Bovin was once tapped for the post of secretary of the Navy during the second term of President George W. Bush, such was the strength of his connections to movers and shakers in Washington.

He started his new role on Monday and is based in New York.

Bovin is the latest in a series of senior appointments at Evercore in recent weeks. Last month the bank hired Mark Hanson from Barclays as a senior managing director in healthcare and named UBS banker Rodney Reid as managing director in its private capital advisory business.

Evercore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.