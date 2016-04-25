MOVES-Evercore hires energy banker Ward

NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners said on Monday it had hired veteran energy banker Dan Ward from Deutsche Bank.

Ward, who was a managing director and global head of the natural resources group at Deutsche, will join Evercore as a senior managing director in its energy group.

Ward has more than 25 years of corporate and investment banking experience focused on the energy and broader natural resources sectors. He has advised on transactions involving Anadarko Petroleum, Chevron, Halliburton and Ensco.

“Ward has a superb record and deep experience in the large cap multinational energy sector, and that will be very complementary to our current energy platform,” said Evercore founder Roger Altman. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)