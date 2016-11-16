MOVES-Goldman veteran Weinberg moves to Evercore

Nov 16 (IFR) - A former co-head of global investment banking at Goldman Sachs is to join rival advisory firm Evercore Partners as executive chairman.

John Weinberg takes up the position immediately, replacing executive chairman Roger Altman. Altman founded Evercore in 1995 after two years as deputy secretary of the US Treasury in Bill Clinton's administration.

Altman will remain on Evercore's board and become senior chairman, a new position. Ralph Schlosstein stays as president and chief executive officer.

Weinberg was vice chairman of Goldman Sachs from 2006 until last month. He was co-head of global investment banking for 12 years until 2014. Clients included Ford, GE and Boeing.

Evercore is 10th in the list of advisers on announced M&A deals by value so far this year, having worked on 142 deals cumulatively worth US$253bn, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)