August 13, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Rodney Reid to join Evercore Partners from UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc said it hired Rodney Reid from UBS AG as managing director in its private capital advisory business.

Reid, who will focus on advising institutional investors and fund sponsors on secondary transactions, will join in November, Evercore said in a statement.

He will initially be based in London and subsequently relocate to New York.

At UBS, Reid was executive director and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa secondary advisory, based in London.

Reid has led secondary transactions for public pensions, banks, insurance companies, hedge funds and private equity general partners, Evercore said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
