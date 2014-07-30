FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Evercore names Rothschild exec as senior managing director
July 30, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Evercore names Rothschild exec as senior managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc said it had hired Swag Ganguly as a senior managing director from Rothschild Group as part of its expansion of the investment banking business in London.

Ganguly will oversee a new Europe-dedicated debt advisory business from October.

He will be supported by Mark Craig who joins as a managing director from Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

The newly set up team will work with Evercore’s already established restructuring team in London and debt advisory team in the United States.

Ganguly served as managing director and head of structured finance in Rothschild’s debt advisory business, where he has worked since 2000.

He has advised corporates, private equity, infrastructure funds and governments on over $100 billion of financings over the years.

