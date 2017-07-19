FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
MOVES-Ex-Lehman banker Boada to advise Natixis in Spain
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
Reuters TV
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 2 hours ago

MOVES-Ex-Lehman banker Boada to advise Natixis in Spain

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Claudio Boada, a former senior banker at Lehman Brothers, has been appointed by Natixis as senior adviser to its Madrid office to help the French bank's expansion in Spain and Portugal.

Boada will remain a senior advisor at The Blackstone Group, where he has been since March 2012, assisting the private equity firm with real estate assets and bank debt portfolios in Iberia. He spent 15 years at Lehman Brothers after beginning his banking career in 1977.

Natixis said he will be working with Carlos Perello, its country manager for Spain and Portugal. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.