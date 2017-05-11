FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-Ex-RBS high yield specialist Capp joins buyside
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Ex-RBS high yield specialist Capp joins buyside

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Eric Capp, who left Royal Bank of Scotland in late 2015, has been appointed partner of Pemberton, an asset manager owned by major UK insurer Legal & General.

Capp will focus on originating opportunities for all of Pemberton's strategies.

At RBS Capp was global head of debt syndicate, leverage finance and high yield markets until he left in October 2015, after chief executive Ross McEwan restructure its investment banking activities.

Before RBS Capp was in charge of JP Morgan's high yield capital markets business and was chairman of the European high yield association, now part of AFME.

Capp said he would focus on originating private placement deals. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.