4 months ago
MOVES-Ex-Santander UK CFO Jones to head UK Finance
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Ex-Santander UK CFO Jones to head UK Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Former Santander UK finance director Stephen Jones has been named as the first chief executive of UK Finance, the trade association for banks and finance firms in Britain that will launch in the coming months.

Jones has previously worked for Santander UK, Barclays, Citigroup and Schroders. He is currently a senior adviser to Cerberus Capital Management.

Six UK trade associations are merging to form UK Finance, including the British Bankers' Association and Payments UK. The other four are the Asset Based Finance Association, the Council of Mortgage Lenders, Financial Fraud Action UK and the UK Cards Association.

Banks and other member firms pushed for the merger to reduce costs and to present a more coordinated approach on some issues.

Bob Wigley was appointed chairman of UK Finance in March. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

