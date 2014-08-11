FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-EY hires former Booz & Co exec to lead public sector practice
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-EY hires former Booz & Co exec to lead public sector practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Audit firm EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, named George Atalla to the role of global sector leader to its government and public sector practice.

Atalla was a partner and vice president at consultancy firm Booz & Co where he led its government public sector practice across the Middle East and Africa.

Atalla succeeds Uschi Schreiber and will be based in EY’s McLean, Virginia office.

Schreiber has been named Global Vice Chair - Markets and Chair of the Global Accounts Committee to represent EY’s largest accounts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.