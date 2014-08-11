MOVES-EY hires former Booz & Co exec to lead public sector practice

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Audit firm EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, named George Atalla to the role of global sector leader to its government and public sector practice.

Atalla was a partner and vice president at consultancy firm Booz & Co where he led its government public sector practice across the Middle East and Africa.

Atalla succeeds Uschi Schreiber and will be based in EY’s McLean, Virginia office.

Schreiber has been named Global Vice Chair - Markets and Chair of the Global Accounts Committee to represent EY’s largest accounts.