MOVES-Joseph Carroll joins Ernst & Young from Rockefeller & Co

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said it appointed Joseph Carroll an executive director in its Private Client Services practice.

Carroll joins Ernst & Young from investment management firm Rockefeller & Co, where he was a managing director.

He has also worked at TAG Associates LLC, where he was a managing director in the company’s Family Office Services Group, and Goldman Sachs & Co, where he advised partners on income tax, estate and gift taxes and financial planning.

Carroll has extensive experience in income tax compliance, tax research, and financial planning for high net worth individuals, Ernst & Young said in a statement.