FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Joseph Carroll joins Ernst & Young from Rockefeller & Co
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Joseph Carroll joins Ernst & Young from Rockefeller & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said it appointed Joseph Carroll an executive director in its Private Client Services practice.

Carroll joins Ernst & Young from investment management firm Rockefeller & Co, where he was a managing director.

He has also worked at TAG Associates LLC, where he was a managing director in the company’s Family Office Services Group, and Goldman Sachs & Co, where he advised partners on income tax, estate and gift taxes and financial planning.

Carroll has extensive experience in income tax compliance, tax research, and financial planning for high net worth individuals, Ernst & Young said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.