MOVES-Falcon Private Bank appoints new global head of private banking
October 6, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Falcon Private Bank appoints new global head of private banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Falcon Private Bank has appointed Erich Pfister as its global head of private banking, effective January 1, 2015, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pfister joins the Zurich-based bank from Credit Suisse , where he was head market area United Kingdom and international, the statement said.

Falcon is owned by Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments , which in turn is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment Company, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

