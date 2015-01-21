FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UAE's First Gulf Bank says hires Ruggiero as DCM head
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-UAE's First Gulf Bank says hires Ruggiero as DCM head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, on Wednesday said it had hired Giuseppe Ruggiero as its head of debt capital markets.

Ruggiero joins FGB from National Bank of Abu Dhabi , having worked for Goldman Sachs prior to that, a spokesman for FGB told Reuters by phone.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruggiero had worked in corporate sales in Dubai and the northern United Arab Emirates for NBAD since August 2013.

FGB has been hiring investment bankers and increasing head count to get a share of the region’s growing advisory market. Like a number of Gulf-based banks, it has been expanding into this space to diversify its income away from traditional lending activity, which has become less profitable due to high competition. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

