FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Fiduciary Trust names Rockefeller's Austin Shapard CEO
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 12, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Fiduciary Trust names Rockefeller's Austin Shapard CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Boston-based wealth manager Fiduciary Trust Co said Austin Shapard would take over as chief executive from September, succeeding Douglas Smith-Petersen, who is retiring.

Shapard, who will also be the company’s president, joins from wealth management firm Rockefeller & Co, where he spent more than eight years, Fiduciary said in a statement.

He was most recently vice chairman and managing director at Rockefeller & Co.

Shapard has also worked with consulting firm McKinsey & Co, Fiduciary said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.