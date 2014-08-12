MOVES-Fiduciary Trust names Rockefeller's Austin Shapard CEO

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Boston-based wealth manager Fiduciary Trust Co said Austin Shapard would take over as chief executive from September, succeeding Douglas Smith-Petersen, who is retiring.

Shapard, who will also be the company’s president, joins from wealth management firm Rockefeller & Co, where he spent more than eight years, Fiduciary said in a statement.

He was most recently vice chairman and managing director at Rockefeller & Co.

Shapard has also worked with consulting firm McKinsey & Co, Fiduciary said.