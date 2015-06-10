MOVES-Fifth Third hires Natixis' Fisher for loan sales and trading

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bank has hired Natixis’ John Fisher for loan sales and trading in Chicago, according to a source familiar with the move.

At Natixis, Fisher worked as a loan trader in New York for about seven years, the source said. Before that he worked at Deutsche Bank in New York for approximately two years trading par loans and LCDS. He also previously worked at SunTrust and Scotia.

Fifth Third and Natixis spokespeople did not immediately return calls seeking comment. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Leela Parker Deo)