First Data taps banker Marin to head Latin America unit -source
February 26, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 3 years ago

First Data taps banker Marin to head Latin America unit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - First Data Corp named banker Gustavo Marin to head its Latin America unit, as the U.S. payment processor controlled by KKR & Co steps up plans to grow in the region’s major economies, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Marin, former chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, will report to First Data’s CEO and Chairman Frank Bisignano, said the source, who requested anonymity because the decision has not been made public. Marin will be based in São Paulo, the source added.

His appointment takes effect on March 1, the source said, adding that Debbie Guerra will continue as president of First Data’s Brazilian unit. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

