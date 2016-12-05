FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
MOVES-Fisch doubles up on CEOs ahead of expansion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in 9 months

MOVES-Fisch doubles up on CEOs ahead of expansion

Tom Porter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Fisch Asset Management has appointed two chief executives to replace the outgoing Patrick Guegi, a move which it says will support "future international expansion".

Philipp Good, currently head of convertible and corporate bonds, and Juerg Sturzenegger, a new hire, will take over Guegi's responsibilities on January 1.

Sturzenegger was most recently an independent consultant to Swiss financial institutions, but has previously held senior positions at VP Bank Group.

Employees will know exactly what Good and Sturzenegger earn in their new roles. Fisch has an unusual corporate philosophy that involves all salaries being public within the firm.

The firm specialises in credit research, with a focus on convertible, high-yield and corporate bonds. It had 8.7bn under management as of September 30. (Reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Helene Durand)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.