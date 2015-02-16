MOVES-Fitch appoints Al Natoor as global head of Islamic finance

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Fitch Ratings has appointed Bashar Al Natoor as global head of Islamic finance, a role that will co-ordinate all the firm’s activities in the asset class across sovereign, financials, corporate, structured finance, infrastructure and insurance.

Al Natoor has more than 14 years of experience in the Islamic finance market. He joined Fitch in 2007, and since then has overseen its sukuk criteria and Islamic finance practices, undertaken research and written numerous published articles on Islamic finance.

Prior to joining Fitch, he spent seven years at the Islamic Development Bank in key roles including investment officer in the treasury department, a senior credit analyst in risk management and senior technical assistant to the vice president of finance and administration.

He will be based in Dubai.