Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said it has named Sean Costello head of its EMEA corporates banker team.

Costello was most recently with Commerzbank AG as head of Loan Capital Markets within its leveraged finance group.

Costello will be based in London and report to Anjali Sharma, head of EMEA corporates, business and relationship management at Fitch Ratings. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)