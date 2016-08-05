FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-FICC standards body names Harvey CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 8:19 AM / a year ago

MOVES-FICC standards body names Harvey CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The new body set up to improve standards of conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and commodities markets has appointed Gerry Harvey as its first chief executive.

London-based FICC Market Standards Board (FMSB) said on Friday Harvey has 30 years' experience in the wholesale financial markets and extensive regulatory experience.

Harvey was head of compliance at ICAP from 2010 to 2015. He has also worked as chief compliance officer at Gartmore and before that spent five years as head of regulatory risk for debt markets at Royal Bank of Scotland. He is a qualified lawyer and has also worked at LIFFE and the London Stock Exchange.

The FMSB was set up last July and plans to set some high level standards about behaviour when trading and also address more granular issues. It has published its first two standards, covering binary options in the commodities markets and reference price transactions in the fixed income rates markets. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.