LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Ian King, who stepped down as chief
executive of BAE Systems last week, has been appointed a senior
adviser to corporate finance advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock.
King will try to bolster the firm's contacts with industrial
and defence clients. Gleacher Shacklock's team in this area is
led by James Dawson, who has been with the firm since its
inception in 2003, having joined from Morgan Stanley.
Gleacher Shacklock advised BAE Systems on its landmark
US$4.2bn purchase of United Defense Industries in 2005 as well
as several smaller deals in 2014, including the acquisition of
cyber security provider SilverSky for US$232.5m.
King was in charge of BAE Systems for nine years. He started
his career at Marconi in 1976. That company merged with BAE in
1999 and King was strategy director of the combined group.
King is also a non-executive director of fund manager
Schroders.
He joins three other senior advisers to Gleacher Shacklock,
including Richard Slimmon, who led the team at Merrill Lynch
that advised RBS on its purchase of ABN Amro, and Piers de
Montfort, former head of UK investment banking at Credit Suisse.
The firm also recruited Dominic Lee as a partner from
Goldman Sachs last year. Lee has advised BAE Systems on deals in
the past.
King has been succeeded at BAE Systems by Charles Woodburn.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)