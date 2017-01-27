General Atlantic names Escobari global investments co-chairman, blog says

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.

According to the Brazil Journal blog, Escobari will continue to lead General Atlantic's investments in Brazil. He will relocate to New York from São Paulo, the blog said.

Late last year, General Atlantic hired Marcelo Kayath, a former banker with Credit Suisse Group AG in Brazil, as a special advisor with a focus in Brazil and other Latin American markets, the blog said. Reuters reported Kayath's departure in January 2015.

Under Escobari, General Atlantic made some of the fund's most profitable investments in Brazil, including information technology provider Linx SA, loyalty plan company Smiles SA and online travel agency Decolar.com, which Reuters reported in November was considering an initial public offering on Nasdaq.

Escobari, a Bolivian national who has lived in Brazil for almost two decades, joined General Atlantic from peer Advent International Corp almost five years ago.

Calls to a General Atlantic spokesman in São Paulo were not immediately responded. Efforts to contact Escobari and Kayath were not immediately successful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)