MOVES-Gibson Dunn nabs regulatory lawyer from JP Morgan

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - JP Morgan attorney Carl Kennedy joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York where he will provide advice to clients on regulatory, legislative, and investigative issues relating to commodities and derivatives markets.

Kennedy joined JP Morgan in 2012 and was most recently an executive director/assistant general counsel in the corporate and investment bank.

In that capacity, he advised on the implementation of Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act regulating swap markets.

Prior to joining JP Morgan, he was with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission where he served as special counsel and policy advisor to CFTC Commissioner Scott O'Malia. From 2010 to 2012, he served as an attorney-advisor in the Office of the General Counsel of the CFTC. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)