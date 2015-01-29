UPDATE 1-Glencore copper trader Le Page leaves after almost 20 years

(Adds company no comment)

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Glencore physical copper trader Sebastien Le Page has resigned after almost two decades working at one of the world’s top commodity trading houses, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday.

Glencore declined to comment.

Le Page, who is based at the global resource giant’s headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, resigned this week, the source said.

Le Page joined Glencore’s copper traffic desk in 1997 before becoming a trader in 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also co-owns two restaurants in Zurich, his profile says.

His departure comes after Glencore’s takeover of Xstrata in May 2013 and almost four years since the firm’s stock market listing in 2011 made many senior executives paper millionaires.