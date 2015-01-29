FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Glencore copper trader Le Page leaves after almost 20 years
January 29, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Glencore copper trader Le Page leaves after almost 20 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Sebastien in the first paragraph)

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Glencore physical copper trader Sebastien Le Page has resigned after almost two decades working at one of the world’s top commodity trading houses, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday.

Le Page, who is based at the global resource giant’s headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, resigned this week, the source said.

Le Page joined Glencore’s copper traffic desk in 1997 before becoming a trader in 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also co-owns two restaurants in Zurich, his profile says.

His departure comes 18 months after Glencore’s takeover of Xstrata in May 2013 and almost four years since the firm’s stock market listing in 2011 made many senior executives paper millionaires.

Glencore was unable to immediately comment.

Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
