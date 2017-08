LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Mark Bamford has joined GMP Securities as head of leveraged finance and capital markets.

He was global head of syndicate at Barclays until the summer of 2016, with his new company being an independent brokerage that is focused on natural resources and headquartered in Toronto.

Bamford joined the firm early last week and told IFR he will be based in New York. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Philip Wright)