#Funds News
December 15, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Goldman equities executive Boomaars to retire-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Jan Boomaars, a senior executive in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s equities business, is retiring, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

Boomaars, who is head of Goldman’s equities execution and clearing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has spent 20 years at the Wall Street bank. He will become an advisory director after retiring, according to the memo, whose contents were confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Boomaars joined Goldman in 1994 and has held an assortment of leadership roles as it built out its electronic trading platform. He was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2006. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Christian Plumb)

