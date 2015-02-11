MOVES-Goldman names Gordon investment banking services chairman -memo

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted media and telecommunications banker Andry Gordon to become global chairman of investment banking services, according to an internal memo sent to investment banking staff on Wednesday.

Gordon will continue to oversee the western region of Goldman’s investment bank, as well as its global media and telecommunications business and investment banking services leadership group.

Gordon joined Goldman in 1986 and became partner in 1998, according to the memo, which was signed by the three leaders of Goldman’s broader investment bank, Richard Gnodde, David Solomon and John Waldron.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Goldman also named four bankers to co-head regional divisions of its investment banking services business, which is charged with developing and managing client relationships.

Matt Gibson and Pete Lyon will co-head investment banking services in the Americas, and Olaf Diaz-Pintado and Anthony Gutman will jointly oversee the group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Kate Richdale will remain head of investment banking services in Asia, excluding Japan.

Gibson will maintain his role as head of the Midwest region of Goldman’s investment bank and head of global power and infrastructure, and Lyon will continue to co-head of Goldman’s financial sponsors group in the Americas. Diaz-Pintado will also continue to head Goldman’s investment banking operation in Spain and Portugal, and Gutman will remain co-head of U.K. investment banking. All of them, as well as Richdale, are partners.

The promotions come almost two months after Goldman named Waldron as a third co-head of investment banking. Waldron was previously global head of investment banking services. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Diane Craft)