MOVES-Goldman Sachs credit sales co-head John Shaffer to leave

Aug 20 (Reuters) - John Shaffer, who co-heads Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s New York credit sales, will leave by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said.

Avanish Bhavsar, who currently oversees cross-assets sales will take over the additional role of co-head of credit sales for the U.S. with Jon Meltzer, Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin said.

Galvin said an internal memo to announce the departure did not mention Shaffer’s future plans.

Shaffer joined Goldman in 2007, was named a partner in 2010 and took charge as the co-head of credit sales in 2012, according to Bloomberg, who first reported the news. (bloom.bg/1oR1gE4)