RPT-MOVES--Goldman Sachs names Tim Leissner as chairman of Southeast Asia -memo
#Funds News
July 23, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-MOVES--Goldman Sachs names Tim Leissner as chairman of Southeast Asia -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution. No changes to text)

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has appointed Tim Leissner as chairman of Southeast Asia, in an effort to strengthen the firm’s investment banking client relationships in the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Leissner, who will relocate back to Singapore from Hong Kong, is taking up a role last held by L. Brooks Entwistle, who retired from Goldman Sachs in November 2012.

Leissner was previously based in Singapore as head of investment banking for Southeast Asia, until he moved to Hong Kong in March 2011. He will retain his duties as vice chairman of investment banking in Asia, excluding Japan, the memo said.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
