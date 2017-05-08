FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-Goldman picks Lemkau, Nachmann to run investment bank
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 8, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Goldman picks Lemkau, Nachmann to run investment bank

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has named Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking alongside John Waldron, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lemkau was most recently co-head of global mergers & acquisitions, a position he's held since 2013. The bank has had a good run in that period, pulling in more than US$11.6bn in advisory revenue since the start of 2013. Michael Carr and Gilberto Pozzi, who were named co-heads of the group with Lemkau in 2015, will continue to run the group.

Nachmann was previously head of the global financing group and head of Latin America. He will relocate to London, taking over for Richard Gnodde, who will cede the role of co-head of investment banking and focus on his roles as vice chairman of the firm and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International.

The memo was sent by Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and co-presidents David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.