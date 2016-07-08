MOVES-Barroso joins Goldman Sachs as non-executive chairman

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Former president of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has joined Goldman Sachs as a non-executive chairman in its international business and adviser to the wider group.

Barroso served as EC president from 2004 to 2014, and before that was prime minister of Portugal from 2002 to 2004. He was first elected to the Portuguese parliament in 1985, and held positions including state secretary for home affairs, state secretary for foreign affairs and cooperation, and minister for foreign affairs in successive governments.

"Jose Manuel brings immense insights and experience to Goldman Sachs, including a deep understanding of Europe," said Michael Sherwood and Richard Gnodde, who co-head the international business, in a statement.

"We look forward to working with him as we continue to help our clients navigate the challenging and uncertain economic and market environment," they added. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)