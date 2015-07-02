FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman's activism defense banker Anderson joins Evercore -source
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 2, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Goldman's activism defense banker Anderson joins Evercore -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s William Anderson is joining New York-based boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Anderson was the global head of activism and raid defense and a partner at Goldman. He helped companies such as chemicals giant DuPont defend themselves from shareholders seeking to challenge their board of director nominees and strategic decisions.

Representatives for Evercore and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the move earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.