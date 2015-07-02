MOVES-Goldman's activism defense banker Anderson joins Evercore -source

July 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s William Anderson is joining New York-based boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Anderson was the global head of activism and raid defense and a partner at Goldman. He helped companies such as chemicals giant DuPont defend themselves from shareholders seeking to challenge their board of director nominees and strategic decisions.

Representatives for Evercore and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the move earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)