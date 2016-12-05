FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Esposito chairman of FIG
December 5, 2016 / 8:55 PM / in 9 months

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Esposito chairman of FIG

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs named Mike Esposito chairman of its global financial institutions group, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

Meanwhile the bank has tapped Luke Sarsfield, currently chief operating officer of the investment banking division, to replace Esposito as global co-head of FIG alongside Todd Leland.

The promotions are effective in January 2017.

Esposito has been global co-head of FIG since 2007. He will retain senior coverage for some of the bank's largest clients and continue to serve as co-chair of the company-wide commitments committee.

He joined Goldman Sachs in 1992 and was named partner in 2000.

Sarsfield will assume coverage responsibilities for FIG clients in addition to his coverage of key legacy clients, the memo said. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 and was named partner in 2010. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

