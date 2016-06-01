MOVES-Corporate debt bankers leave Goldman Sachs

LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Thomas Hansson, an executive director in Goldman Sachs' debt capital markets team, has left the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hansson joined the firm in July 2010, and before that worked in DCM at BNP Paribas covering the high-grade corporate and then high-yield markets.

A spokesman at the bank declined to comment.

In Asia, head of credit capital markets Dominique Jooris has also left Goldman to head Pictet Group's private banking entity in Singapore.

Simon Ong, an executive director in the DCM division, has also left the firm. Neither Jooris nor Ong will be replaced. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)