10 months ago
MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Raghav Maliah as head of SEA investment banking - memo
October 14, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Raghav Maliah as head of SEA investment banking - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has named Raghav Maliah as head of its Southeast Asia investment banking division, while banker Dan Swift will lead the Singapore team, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The appointments were made after the retirement of Michael Smith, who headed Goldman's investment banking division in Southeast Asia.

"The Southeast Asia business has been a cornerstone of the Asia ex-Japan Investment Banking Division footprint and will continue to be an important growth opportunity to invest in," Goldman said in the memo.

A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Hong Kong-based Maliah was already heading Goldman's Asia's IBD business excluding Japan and China.

Sources had told Reuters in September that Smith's expected departure from Goldman was not connected to the downsizing of the bank's Asian team. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

