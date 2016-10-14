CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-ChemChina, Sinochem in talks on possible $100 bln merger -sources
* Merger would create chemicals giant with $100 bln in annual revs
SINGAPORE Oct 14 Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has named Raghav Maliah as head of its Southeast Asia investment banking division, while banker Dan Swift will lead the Singapore team, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
The appointments were made after the retirement of Michael Smith, who headed Goldman's investment banking division in Southeast Asia.
"The Southeast Asia business has been a cornerstone of the Asia ex-Japan Investment Banking Division footprint and will continue to be an important growth opportunity to invest in," Goldman said in the memo.
A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Hong Kong-based Maliah was already heading Goldman's Asia's IBD business excluding Japan and China.
Sources had told Reuters in September that Smith's expected departure from Goldman was not connected to the downsizing of the bank's Asian team. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Oct 14 An escalating fare war over the Atlantic is forcing big airlines to consider chopping prices, redesigning cabins and adding restrictions to win back budget-conscious vacationers drawn to upstart, low-fare rivals.
LONDON, Oct 14 Global stocks and the dollar edged up on Friday, erasing some losses from the previous day, as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.