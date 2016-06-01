FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Asia credit head Dominique Jooris leaves Goldman Sachs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 1, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Asia credit head Dominique Jooris leaves Goldman Sachs

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 1 (IFR) - Dominique Jooris, managing director and head of credit capital markets for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, has left Goldman Sachs.

Jooris moved to Hong Kong in 2009 as head of investment-grade capital markets and led the Asia ex-Japan syndicate desk until 2010.

He was previously co-head of the European financial institutions DCM group. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and has co-authored a book in Chinese on hybrid capital products.

A spokesman at the bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon and Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.