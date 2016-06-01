MOVES-Asia credit head Dominique Jooris leaves Goldman Sachs

HONG KONG, June 1 (IFR) - Dominique Jooris, managing director and head of credit capital markets for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, has left Goldman Sachs.

Jooris moved to Hong Kong in 2009 as head of investment-grade capital markets and led the Asia ex-Japan syndicate desk until 2010.

He was previously co-head of the European financial institutions DCM group. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and has co-authored a book in Chinese on hybrid capital products.

A spokesman at the bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon and Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)