MOVES-Jooris leaves Goldman Sachs for Pictet

HONG KONG, June 1 (IFR) - Dominique Jooris has left Goldman Sachs to head the Pictet Group's private banking entity in Singapore.

Jooris, who was formerly Goldman Sachs's managing director and head of credit capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, will begin his new stint as CEO at Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) on July 11.

A source familiar with the situation said Jooris will not be replaced.

Simon Ong, a Goldman Sachs executive director working in its South-East Asia debt capital markets division, has also left the US bank. Ong, who joined GS in 2010, will also not be replaced.

Currently, four senior managing directors are running Goldman Sachs's debt and credit capital markets business in Asia ex-Japan: Rita Chan, Julian Trott, Rahul Patkar and Nelson Lo.

Jooris moved to Hong Kong in 2009 as head of investment-grade capital markets with Goldman Sachs and led the Asia ex-Japan syndicate desk until 2010.

He was previously co-head of the European financial institutions DCM group. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and has co-authored a book in Chinese on hybrid capital products.

A spokesman at Goldman declined to comment.

Jooris will also serve as CEO of Pictet Wealth Management South Asia and lead the business development of PWM in South and South-East Asia. He will report to Claude Haberer, CEO of Pictet Wealth Management Asia. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)