MOVES-Goldman names Penkin to London ECM role

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has appointed equity capital markets specialist Jonathan Penkin head of growth markets ECM, a newly created role covering EMEA and Asia, according to an internal memo.

Penkin, who is co-head of ECM for Asia ex-Japan and co-head of the financing group for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, will transfer from Hong Kong to London to take up the position in the next few months.

Aaron Arth, currently co-head of ECM for Asia, excluding Japan, will become sole head. Penkin will become chairman of ECM for the region.

In his new role, Penkin will principally focus on clients in growth markets in EMEA and Asia. He will continue to be involved in Asian financings, while also supporting the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa growth markets team in London.

Penkin joined Goldman in 2006 after 14 years at NM Rothschild. His last role before Goldman was as head of UK ECM for the ABN AMRO Rothschild joint venture. (Reporting By Fiona Lau; Editing By Steve Garton)