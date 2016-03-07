FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman taps Scher for risk management post
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Goldman taps Scher for risk management post

Philip Scipio

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs tapped Susie Scher to run its Americas investment grade capital markets and risk management group - a new group that combines financing and risk management solutions.

In an internal memo obtained by IFR, Goldman said the new group will be responsible for its investment grade capital markets, syndicate, liability and risk management efforts across corporates and financial institutions.

Scher joined the firm in 1997. She was most recently head of investment grade capital markets/syndicate and liability management in the Americas. She was named managing director in 2001 and partner in 2006.

Within the group, Eric Jordan was named head of the risk management, which will now combine the corporate and FIG risk management functions.

Jordan joined Goldman in 2000. He has been head of the corporate derivatives business in the Americas since 2011.

Jonny Fine, who currently leads the Americas investment grade syndicate desk, will assume responsibilities for the FIG financing effort. Dave Marcinek will continue to facilitate coordination across all products for the FIG client base. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.