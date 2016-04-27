FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman's Sedgwick made head of IG capital markets EMEA
April 27, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Goldman's Sedgwick made head of IG capital markets EMEA

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Oliver Sedgwick has been promoted to head of investment grade capital markets in EMEA at Goldman Sachs, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Sedgwick will assume overall responsibility for the EMEA investment grade product across origination and syndicate, according to the note.

He will work closely with investment banking services and treasury coverage to further accelerate and broaden the bank’s origination activities, the note said.

Sedgwick joined the firm’s investment grade syndicate in 2007, was named a managing director in 2009 and became head of the EMEA investment grade syndicate desk in 2011. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

